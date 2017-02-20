Surf City police to host 'Coffee with a Cop' on Feb. 23 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Surf City police to host 'Coffee with a Cop' on Feb. 23

Members of the community can meet officers from the Surf City Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 23, during Coffee with a Cop. (Source: Surf City Police Department) Members of the community can meet officers from the Surf City Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 23, during Coffee with a Cop. (Source: Surf City Police Department)
SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

Members of the community can meet officers from the Surf City Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 23, during Coffee with a Cop.

The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the New York Corner Deli located at 206 North Topsail Drive.

Official say Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Surf City’s neighborhoods. 

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief Ron Shanahan. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

if you have any questions, please contact Captain J. S. Johnson at 910-328-7711 or jjohnson@surfcitypolice.com

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • I-10 westbound reopened after deadly Jackson Co. crash

    I-10 westbound reopened after deadly Jackson Co. crash

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:10:01 GMT

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly