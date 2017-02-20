Surf City police to host 'Coffee with a Cop' on Feb. 23

Members of the community can meet officers from the Surf City Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 23, during Coffee with a Cop. (Source: Surf City Police Department)

Members of the community can meet officers from the Surf City Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 23, during Coffee with a Cop.

The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the New York Corner Deli located at 206 North Topsail Drive.

Official say Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Surf City’s neighborhoods.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief Ron Shanahan. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

if you have any questions, please contact Captain J. S. Johnson at 910-328-7711 or jjohnson@surfcitypolice.com

