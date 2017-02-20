Fill your belly and help fill bellies around the world at the same time

Jock Brandis, founder of the Full Belly Project, and Ashlea Kosikowski, who is serving as the event's emcee & auctioneer. (Source: WECT)

The Full Belly Feast is Saturday, February 25, at the Coastline Convention Center.

A feast to fill your belly will help fill bellies of those around the world.

The Full Belly Project will host its Full Belly Feast at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 25 at the Coastline Convention Center.

The Full Belly Project develops, creates and distributes tools which help communities improve their economy.

The organization started with the Universal Nut Sheller, which has helped women across Africa. By hand, it takes 5 people 50 hours to shell a 100-pound bag of peanuts. The Universal Nut Sheller can do it in an hour, saving women time and discomfort and at the same time, increasing their access to nutrition and providing them with an income source.

The Full Belly Project continues to develop new inventions to help those in rural communities. The Feast is the organization’s largest fundraiser, bringing in close to 20% of the group’s budget.

This year, Axiom will entertain the crowd with live music. Pine Valley Market is catering the event.

WECT and FOX Wilmington’s Ashlea Kosikowski will emcee and serve as the auctioneer for the event.

For tickets, click here http://www.thefullbellyproject.org/feast/

