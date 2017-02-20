Castle Hayne teen charged with statutory rape

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested a Castle Hayne teen Monday on statutory rape charges.

According to arrest warrants, William E'Quan Vereen, 17, was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count of first-degree statutory sex offense.

The alleged offenses occurred between Nov. 20, 2016 and February 16, 2017 when the victim was 12 years old, warrants state.

Vereen was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

