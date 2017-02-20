Firefighters extinguish shed fire in Calabash

Flames were shooting from a shed on the property when fire crews arrived. (Source: Viewer submitted)

Firefighters quickly extinguished a shed that caught fire in Calabash Monday afternoon.

According to the Calabash Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure on fire at 1209 Hickman Road NW just before 1 p.m.

Flames were shooting from a shed on the property when fire crews arrived, and flames had spread to some nearby foliage.

Officials said crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.