Corning to create 410 jobs in North Carolina

Corning plans to invest $176 million and create 410 jobs in North Carolina, according to a news release sent by Gov. Roy Cooper's office. (Source: WECT)

Corning Incorporated and its subsidiary, Corning Optical Communications LLC, will invest $176 million in facilities in Catawba and Cabarrus counties, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The expansions will help create 410 jobs in the next two years.

The company will invest $67 million in a new optical cable manufacturing facility in Newton and $109 million to expand its existing optical fiber manufacturing facility in Midland. The news release says Corning Optical Communications’ facilities in Midland and Wilmington are two of the largest fiber manufacturing facilities in the world.

“Corning is investing in its Midland optical fiber facility at this time because that facility has unfinished space from construction several years ago that can be utilized very efficiently and cost effectively,” Beth Dann of Corning’s Communications Office said in an email.

The latest report (2nd quarter of 2016) by the Labor & Economic Analysis Division of NC Commerce lists Corning Incorporated as the 16th largest employer in Cabarrus County with between 500 and 999 employees. The same report has Corning as the 11th largest employer in New Hanover County, with a similar employee classification. The Wilmington plant is located at 310 North College Road.

The release says Job Development Investment Grants (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee helped facilitate the expansions. COC will be eligible for $2.124 million in reimbursements over 12 years for the expansion at the Midland facility in Cabarrus County, if it meets job creation and investment targets. The release also says the reimbursement for the Midland expansion is “contingent upon financial participation from local government”, but does not specify which government is included.

