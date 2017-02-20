Rouzer, Tillis visiting southern border during recess week

Sen. Thom Tillis is visiting the southern border along with Rep. David Rouzer this week. (Source: WECT)

United States Senator Thom Tillis and Representative David Rouzer (NC-7) are among a group of congressional members visiting the U.S.-Mexico border this week during the recess period.

Tillis and Rouzer are joining Senators John Cornyn (TX) and Dean Heller (NV) along with U.S. Representatives John Carter (TX-31) and Mike Conway (TX-11) in the Rio Grande Valley to learn more about border security, trade and economic development.

Monday, the Congressional delegation was in the Rio Grande Valley to learn about border security, trade, and economic development issues unique to the region. They were taking a car and boat tour of the border, including the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge and the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. A briefing also was scheduled to take place at the McAllen Border Patrol Station on the security of the border in south Texas.

