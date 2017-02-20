$100K lotto win to help Duplin Co. couple rebuild after house fire

A Duplin County couple says a recent lottery win will help them recover after a fire destroyed their home four years ago.

Tammy and Alex Phipps of Warsaw won $100,000 by playing the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“It’s going to help us finish getting back on our feet,” Tammy says. “We have our own land, and we’re going to get a four-bedroom mobile home.”

The couple bought the winning $20 scratch-off ticket at the New Dixie Mart on Julian Allsbrook Highway in Roanoke Rapids.

“At first I thought I only won a $100,” Alex, a longtime truck driver, said. “But then I saw the comma.”

“He was in shock at first,” Tammy said. “He said, ‘Babe, I think we just won a $100,000.’ I didn’t believe him, and kept thinking, “Where are the cameras? This can’t be real.”’

It was real, and the couple claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $69,507.

