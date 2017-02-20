Dockside parking expansion plan heading back to planning committee

Dockside Restaurant's parking lot expansion appears to be heading back to the planning committee. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington City Council was scheduled to consider two amendments and a special use permit during Tuesday night's meeting.

But during the council's agenda briefing on Monday, city staff told the council members that the owners have found a provision in the city ordinance that may allow them to reconfigure the parking lot without going through the amendment process.

The owners asked that the amendment to modify the Land Development Code be removed from the agenda, and requests for rezoning and a special use permit be sent back to the planning committee for consideration under the provision.

The three items were originally scheduled for the city council's meeting on Feb. 7 but were continued to Feb. 21.

The proposed parking facility would be located at 1303 and a portion of 1308 Airlie Road, and consist of 64 standard spaces and 16 compact parking spaces.

This proposal was in conjunction with a request to rezone a portion of Airlie Road to allow for the addition of two new residential lots and an accessory apartment in an existing house.

Dockside’s owners previously tried to rezone the current parking lot from R-15, Residential District to CB (CD) Community Business (Conditional District) to expand the lot to 95 spaces, add three residential buildings and a garage apartment. That request was denied during a March 2015 city council meeting.

