City staff presents new short-term rental proposal

Dozens showed up to Wilmington city council's agenda brief to hear the latest proposal on short term rentals. (Source:WECT)

City staff presented the latest proposal regarding short-term rental regulation directly after Monday morning's agenda briefing.

A packed room listened carefully as planners outlined suggested new terms to clarify current Code, Homestay and Short-term Lodging.

The City's Land Development Code does not address short-term rentals so the city is using related regulations that are in the code.

According to the city website, "right now, a home or single room of a home, must be rented out for at least seven days and have no more than three unrelated people staying there."

Homestay would be defined as a "type of home that involves the rental of individual bedrooms within a dwelling unit that provides lodging for pay, for a continuous period of eighty-nine days or less, that does not include serving food, and to which the definition of family does not apply."

There would be a limit of one per block or 650 feet and the maximum number of guest rooms would be one less than the total number of bedrooms in the home.

Short-term Lodging follows the same definition, except it would be for the rental of an entire home rather than individual bedrooms for 30 days out of the year or for special events determined by city council.

Both would require annual registration and that the rental home be the owner's primary residence.

Some council members weren't satisfied with the proposed changes. Kevin O'Grady reprimanded senior city planner Christine Hughes during the presentation, saying he didn't think the suggestions would protect neighborhoods and that she could have tried harder.

O'Grady has been a strong opponent of whole-home rentals in neighborhoods since the debate began in 2015. He mentioned a couple of times during the meeting that even with the changes, streets could still become "party central." Sylvia Kochler, current president of the group Residents of Old Wilmington agreed.

"It's damaging because that's the scenario where there's no resident there to supervise it could become a weekend party house," Kochler said. "Whole-house rentals belong in commercial districts, but the home-stay properly regulated with the owner in the home, I think that's something people who love our neighborhoods can respect."

Kochler said she was pleased with the proposed change requiring short-term rental homes to be the owner's primary residence because it recognized the importance of keeping the residential character of neighborhoods. The amendment would mean investment properties could not be used as rentals at all, unless the owner was living in the home.

The supporters of short-term rentals who showed at the meeting said they're all for preserving neighborhoods. One woman said she's won every preservation award possible from the Historic Wilmington Foundation and having a short-term rental won't change that.

"We love our neighborhoods, we don't want slop," another said. "We want our houses taken care of and when people come to visit."

Another supporter, Natalie David, said she feels as though council members have their own agenda and aren't listening to what residents truly want when it comes to the rentals--few or no regulations.

"I think it would be a shame not to listen to the people who've come here repeatedly to support rentals, so many more so than oppose them," David said. "We need for council to hear our voices rather than to just squelch our needs."

Staff said the next step is to take the issue to public input meetings. No dates have been released yet.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.