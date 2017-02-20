Cerro Gordo woman accused of biting, spitting, kicking during ar - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cerro Gordo woman accused of biting, spitting, kicking during arrest

Ashley Edwards (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office) Ashley Edwards (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
CERRO GORDO, NC (WECT) -

A Cerro Gordo woman is accused of biting, kicking and spitting on deputies during her arrest Friday.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Edwards, who was armed with a shovel, entered a home in the 2400 block of Nance Road in Cerro Gordo and took a woman's car keys.

Edwards attempted to steal a 2007 Lexus but ran from the scene when a deputy attempted to arrest her. She allegedly struck the deputy in the face after she was apprehended. The deputy also was spit on, bit and kicked by Edwards during the arrest, according to officials.

She also is accused of spitting on and kicking two deputies that were assisting in the arrest.

Edwards has been charged with: 

  • resisting an officer
  • three counts malicious conduct by a prisoner
  • two counts assault on a government official/employee
  • two counts of injury to personal property
  • attempted larceny
  • breaking and/or entering

