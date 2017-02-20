Cerro Gordo woman accused of biting, spitting, kicking during arrest

A Cerro Gordo woman is accused of biting, kicking and spitting on deputies during her arrest Friday.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Edwards, who was armed with a shovel, entered a home in the 2400 block of Nance Road in Cerro Gordo and took a woman's car keys.

Edwards attempted to steal a 2007 Lexus but ran from the scene when a deputy attempted to arrest her. She allegedly struck the deputy in the face after she was apprehended. The deputy also was spit on, bit and kicked by Edwards during the arrest, according to officials.

She also is accused of spitting on and kicking two deputies that were assisting in the arrest.

Edwards has been charged with:

resisting an officer

three counts malicious conduct by a prisoner

two counts assault on a government official/employee

two counts of injury to personal property

attempted larceny

breaking and/or entering

