Teen pleads guilty to deadly Shallotte wreck

A teen pleaded guilty Monday in Brunswick County Superior Court in a February 2016 wreck that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Given the chance to address the teen in court, the 13-year-old boys father shared a simple message. "I forgive you and I love you son," said Scott Smith, father of Caleb Smith.

Devin Keither Harris, 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the Feb. 10, 2016 deadly crash in Shallotte. He also pleaded guilty to interfering with an electronic monitoring device and three unrelated counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles and three counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Harris, who was 18 at the time, was driving 13-year-old Caleb Smith’s parent's vehicle on Bridgers Road at around 4 a.m. when he drove left of center and hit a bridge. The vehicle, which had been taken without permission, fell into the Mulberry Branch creek with Harris, his younger brother, and Caleb inside.

Both parents spoke to Harris directly and said they forgive him but wanted to make sure he knew the results of his actions. "They stole a family, they stole a lifetime of dreams," said Scott through a face full of tears.

Recounting the day that changed his life forever, the Scott said nothing could prepare him for the grief he now feels. "As a parent it is your worst nightmare coming to realization," added Scott.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, the severely-damaged vehicle was submerged in about seven feet of water with the three teens still inside. First responders quickly retrieved the teens, but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris and his younger brother, then-16-year-old Justice Harris, were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

During Monday's hearing, the prosecutor, Jamie Darroch, said Caleb's family let Devin move in with them in October 2015 after strife with his own family over his arrest five months prior for breaking into vehicles.

Four minutes before the deadly wreck, the three teens were seen at the Walmart in Shallotte before going on a "joyride," Darroch said. Devin was driving more than 70 mph in a 35 mph zone in the moments before the crash.

Speaking during impact statements, Scott Smith, Caleb's father, said Devin stole the key to his vehicle, and convinced Caleb to go out with him that night.

"This was a 13-year-old kid that was trying to fit in, he was trying to make friends," Darroch said.

For the pleas stemming from the fatal wreck, Judge James Bell sentenced Devin to 20-33 months suspended, with eight months active prison sentence, and five years of probation. In addition to grief counseling and drug treatment, Devin is required to write apology letters to Caleb's parents and sister and both sets of grandparents.

"There's no sentence that will bring our son's life back to us," said Smith. "There could be nothing the judge could do that could bring Caleb back to us."

Devin's active sentence could prove to be a formality, however, as he will get credit for 326 days already served in jail.

"We hope that this situation in his life ends up being something that will be a turning point for him and his life will become something that in turn will honor our son's life," said Smith.

Surrounded by over 30 family members and friends, Caleb's parents realized their son's life won't be forgotten. They all took a balloon and released into the sky outside the courthouse, yelling "We love you Caleb!"

"He always was a high flying free spirit so we figured the balloons would fall right in line," said Smith with a smile.

Bell sentenced Devin to up to 17 months suspended and supervised probation in connection to the vehicle break-in charges. He is also required to pay restitution to the victims.

Prior to the guilty plea, Devin had spent the past ten months in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $2 million bond for tampering with his electronic ankle bracelet, which he wore as part of his pre-trial release for the vehicle break-ins.

While his brother remained in jail, Justice was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to the incident. A trial date has not been set in his case.

