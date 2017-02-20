Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2014 shooting

William Calvin Steward pleaded guilty Monday to second degree murder, among other charges. (Source: BCSO)

William Calvin Steward pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, among other charges. He will spend 144-185 months in prison.

Steward was arrested in April 2014 for shooting into an occupied vehicle in Brunswick County.

According to prosecutors, Steward pulled out an AR-15 and fired several shots in the air. Deontray Bryant and Iqueisha Collins jumped inside of a vehicle and shot back at Steward, who in return fired more shots, hitting Collins in the head and Bryant in the leg. Bryant recovered, but Collins later died as the result of her injuries.

Sister talking about being in hospital with her: "I held her hand like I held her hand when we were little." @wectnews — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) February 20, 2017

"[It was] a senseless act of rage," Iqueisha's mother said to Steward in court Monday. "You took something from us we can't replace."

Mary Collins, Iqueisha's grandmother, said she is no longer angry at Steward. Even though she forgave him, she reminded him an innocent person paid for his actions.

"We don't have hate from this situation," said Iqueisha's uncle Willie Smith. "We have a lot of hurt from this situation."

In addition to second-degree murder, Steward pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

After statements from Collins' family members, judge sentences Steward to 144-185 months in prison. 3 charges consolidated. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/Ee5gzXMJ3K — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) February 20, 2017

