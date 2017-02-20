Council presented with concepts for Chestnut Street overpass

Concept drawing for a concrete pedestrian bridge that would be built over Chestnut Street. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Concept drawing for an aluminum pedestrian bridge that would be built over Chestnut Street. (Source: City of Wilmington)

City staff presented the Wilmington City Council with two concepts for a potential pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street as part of the River Place, the Water Street parking deck redevelopment project.

In one design, the structure would be made mostly of concrete. The walkway itself would be two feet deep of concrete and would need columns to help support the structure. That option would cost about $200,000.

The second concept featured an aluminum bridge with a walkway that was about six inches deep and would feature an arch design. The cost of this option is estimated to be about $100,000.

Council appeared to favor the second option.

Council member Margaret Hayes suggested not adding the pedestrian bridge at this time but making sure the design allows the option to add the overpass in the future.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.