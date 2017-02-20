Authorities seize illegal weapons from known gang members

Authorites recovered five rifles, three shotguns and two handguns, some of which were stolen and some that were used in crimes. (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have seized ten weapons from known gang members in both Bladen and Robeson counties.

The Bladen County Narcotics Unit teamed up with the Wilmington office of the FBI for this investigation.

They were able to get information from a cooperating witness who helped identify a group of young men who were dealing in stolen and illegal weapons.

Sheriff James A. McVicker said the investigation is ongoing and believes more illegal weapons will be collected in the near future.

