Victim in deadly wreck on US 17 in Brunswick County identified

The intersection was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene. (Source: WECT)

A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the intersection around 10:20 a.m. (Source: WECT)

The State Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a wreck at the intersection of US 17 and Maco Road in Brunswick County Monday morning.

Horace L. Gore Jr., 51, of Leland, was killed after a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck he was riding in slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection at 10:20 a.m.

The female driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her status is not known at this time.

The wreck is still under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.

It was reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

