Local NOAA Doppler radar out of service Wednesday

Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte in Brunswick County, will be down much of the day Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says the radar will be one of four nationwide to undergo a beta test build, providing new tools and features to forecasters and meteorologists.

The upgrade includes a new multi-user control interface, model data additions, and a new computer operating system.

While the Shallotte radar tower is inoperative, other Doppler weather radars in the region, including Columbia and Raleigh, will be used to detect precipitation in the Cape Fear Region. The radar site in Morehead City will also be down until Friday.

Fortunately, rain and storm chances in our area will be low Wednesday.

