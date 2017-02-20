Local NOAA Doppler radar out of service this week

The Doppler radar scan from Morehead City will help detect precipitation in the Cape Fear Region while the Shallotte tower is offline. Scans from Columbia and Raleigh should be helpful, too. (Source: WECT)

The primary NOAA Doppler radar tower for Southeastern North Carolina, located near Shallotte, will be offline for routine maintanence for much of the week of February 20. (Source: WECT)

Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says the radar will be undergoing routine maintenance between Monday, February 20 and Thursday, February 23. Normal radar operations are expected to resume by Friday, February 24.

While the Shallotte radar tower is inoperative, other Doppler weather radars in the region, including Columbia, Raleigh, and Morehead City, will be used to detect precipitation in the Cape Fear Region.

Fortunately, rain and storm chances will be low for most of the week.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.