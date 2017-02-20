ILM seeking to use grant to add non-stop flights

The Wilmington International Airport is continuing its efforts to added non-stop flights and is asking the Wilmington city's council council for its support. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington International Airport is continuing its efforts to add non-stop flights and is asking the Wilmington City Council for its support.

In May 2013, ILM officials asked and got a pledge of $50,000 from the Wilmington City Council to help with an economic development grant in an effort to add non-stop flights particularly to Chicago or Dallas/Fort Worth.

While ILM was able exceed its goal of $200,000 in pledges at the time and secure the grant, it is still pursuing an airline to provide the nonstop service to one of the preferred location.

The grant was to expire in January of this year but ILM was granted a one-year extension.

On Monday, ILM Airport Director Julie Wilsey spoke before the city council and asked for it to renew its pledge of $50,000

"We think we are very close to a carrier that is interested in Chicago," Wilsey said. "So we're continuing those efforts."

A resolution on the matter is expected to be on the agenda for the council's March 7 meeting.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.