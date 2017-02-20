Missing Brunswick County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Brunswick County man reported missing Sunday.

According to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old William Sherman Willetts was found safe. No other details have been released.

Willets was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his residence on Funston Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and traveling toward Boiling Spring Lakes.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.