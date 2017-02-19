Seahawk women's hoops falls to Hofstra

From UNCW

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior guard Krystal Luciano recorded the first triple-double in Hofstra history as the Pride claimed a 66-54 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The Pride, who won for just the third time in the last 12 games, upped their record to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Seahawks dropped their third straight game to fall to 9-17 on the season, including a 4-11 mark in league play.



Luciano, the CAA's leader in assists, matched her career high by scoring 21 points on 7-for-18 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-6 effort from long range, while converting all four free throws. She also added a career-high 10 rebounds with 10 assists.

Junior forward Ashunae Durant contributed 12 points with five rebounds and four steals while junior guard Aleana Leon chipped in 10 points with six rebounds.



Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele led UNCW in the loss with 16 points and seven assists while junior guard Madison Raque tallied 14 points, including a 7-for-8 showing at the free throw line.



Key Moment: Luciano scored six of her 21 points during a 13-2 run in the first quarter as Hofstra overcame a 10-9 lead to take a 22-12 lead with 2:16 left in the opening stanza. The Pride never trailed from that point and led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.



Game Notes: Hofstra has won three of the last four meetings against UNCW, improving its advantage in the all-time series to 18-14 … UNCW employed its 10th different starting lineup of the season as Steele returned to the starting lineup … Steele posted her eighth double-digit scoring effort in the last 10 games … The Birmingham, Ala., product has also led the Seahawks in scoring 11 times this season … Raque also reached double figures in scoring for the 14th time this year … The Pride scored 26 points in the first quarter, matching the most allowed by the Seahawks in the opening frame this season … Hofstra outrebounded UNCW by a 40-31 margin … Steele has recorded five or more assists in a game 11 times this year and has 29 assists in her last five contests … Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Seahawks ... The Seahawks dropped to 5-9 at Trask Coliseum this season with one home game remaining.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW travels to William & Mary on Friday, Feb. 24, for a 7 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest against the Tribe.