Seahawks rally in ninth to defeat App State

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Casey Golden's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth completed a three-run rally over the final two innings as 24th-ranked UNCW clipped Appalachian State, 6-5, on Sunday at Brooks Field.



The Seahawks finished the Hughes Bros, Challenge with a 3-0 mark while Appalachian State dropped to 1-3.



Seahawk reliever Cory Gantz (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up the win while Will Herman (0-1) was saddled with the loss for ASU.



Golden, Daniel Stack and Brian Mims each collected two hits on the game while Mason Berne launched his second home run of the season in the second inning.



Drake Zupcic had two hits for the Mountaineers, who were able to take advantage of eight walks issued by the UNCW pitching staff.



Up next: The Seahawks visit Ole Miss for a three-game series beginning on Feb. 24.



How it happened: In the ninth, trailing by one, Robbie Thorburn started the rally when he reached base on a passed ball following a strikeout. Mims followed with a single to left and one batter later, Thorburn moved to third on a wild pitch. Nick Feight dropped a single into center to score Thorburn with the tying run. Mims then advanced to third one batter later when he tagged on a fly ball to center by Berne. Golden then singled on a 2-1 offering from ASU reliever Matt Schaeffer to plate Mims with the winning run.



Inside the box score: Both teams has a pair of two-out hits … ASU went 0-4 with the bases loaded … UNCW was 3-for-9 with RISP while ASU was 2-for-13 … Three of ASU's five runs reached base a walk or hit by pitch … Both teams landed their leadoff hitter on base five times.



Notes: ASU starter Luke Watts struck out seven, walked on and allowed two runs on five hits over five innings … Thorburn extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single to open the bottom of the first … UNCW improved to 4-1 all-time against ASU, which is in its second season as a member of the Sunbelt Conference.