Wilmington Fire Department will change stoplights when responding

The Wilmington Fire Department will soon be able to change stoplights in an emergency. (Source: WECT)

For first responders, sitting at a red light could be the time they need to save lives. The Wilmington Fire Department will soon be able to change stoplights in an emergency, in a process called traffic preemption. According to Assistant Chief Frank Blackley, it will reduce response times and keep everyone safer on the road.

“For us, if we have to go through a traffic signal that is red we’re having to look in all directions for cars - the cars in front of us may decide to go a direction we don’t want them to,” he said.

Adam Jenkins is a master firefighter for the department and said pulling up to a red light can pose a challenge as a driver. In his eight years as a driver, increased traffic flow has become more of an issue.

“If we can safely get around them we will, if not you just have to turn off your sirens so you don’t push them into the middle of the intersection,” Jenkins said.

A $600,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will outfit their trucks, along with 27 intersections around the city.

The department has identified several priority intersections, like South College Road and Oleander Drive, which can cause big problems in morning or afternoon traffic. Once installed, drivers may not notice any big changes.

“They will not see anything different at the intersections. What they may see is if they’re at a traffic signal, and it’s just turned red and all the sudden it turns green again, it’s a good chance that we’re somewhere very close by and we’re responding,” Blackley said.

Blackley said traffic will resume normal patterns after the emergency vehicles pass through, even in Wilmington’s most congested areas.

There are two types of preemption devices: GPS and infrared technology. Blackley said the trucks will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, which work better for detection around corners as they approach the intersection.

“It’s easier to do the install with the GPS technology because you’re not having to put the infrared detectors on each direction whichever way the truck is responding,” Blackley said.

The department hopes to have the intersections up and running within the next year and a half.

“The intersection design changes that we have to do, the installation on our apparatus, the installation on the actual signal themselves. So there’s a lot more to it than just plugging something in and here we go,” he said.

