Convicted felon arrested in 2014 Navassa shooting

A man wanted in a 2014 shooting in Navassa was arrested Saturday following his release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

According to Navassa Police Chief Preston Howell, Anthony Anderson, 24, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the Jan. 8, 2014 shooting of then-19-year-old Tyshon McMillian.

Anderson allegedly shot McMillian in his upper back on Water Street.

Georgia Department of Corrections records show Anderson was convicted of several burglary and theft charges in connection to an incident just over a month after the alleged shooting.

Howell said investigators interviewed Anderson following his 2014 arrest in Georgia, but did not formally serve him the charges until his release.

Anderson was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

