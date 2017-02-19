Major power outages reported in Wilmington Sunday night

Multiple power outages were reported in Wilmington (Source: Associated Press)

Several thousand homes were left without power for hours Sunday night after a power outage in Wilmington.

According to Duke Energy Progress, the outages happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday. They said it was caused by damage to transmission lines.

The outage affected the areas of Echo Farms to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Power returned to most residents overnight.

