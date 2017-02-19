High school hoops tournament brackets announced - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High school hoops tournament brackets announced

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
Connect
High School Basketball Tournament Bracket (Source:WECT) High School Basketball Tournament Bracket (Source:WECT)

Boys

Ashley vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Screaming Eagles host) 

New Hanover vs. Middle Creek (Wildcats host) 

Hoggard vs. Apex (Vikings host) 

West Brunswick vs. Western Harnett (Trojans host) 

Warren County vs. East Duplin 

First Flight vs. West Bladen

Wallace Rose-Hill vs. Trask (Bulldogs host)

Whiteville vs. Weldon (Wolfpack host)

Jones Senior vs. Pender

James Kenan vs. Plymouth (Kenan hosts)

Girls

Hoggard vs. Jack Britt (Vikings host)

New Hanover vs. Riverside-Durham (Wildcats host)

Seventy-First vs. Laney 

Orange vs. West Brunswick 

Topsail vs. Walter M. Williams (Pirates host) 

East Bladen vs. First Flight (Eagles host)

South Granville vs. East Duplin

Clinton vs. Washington (Clinton hosts)

North Pitt vs. South Columbus 

SouthWwest Edgecombe vs. West Bladen 

North Brunswick vs. Durham School of the Arts (Scorpions host) 

Plymouth vs. James Kenan

Pender vs. Manteo (Patriots host) 

East Columbus vs. Tarboro (East hosts)

Weldon vs. Wallace Rose-Hill

Powered by Frankly