Missing Wilmington teen located

WPD is asking for help in finding 14-year-old Nyla Burnett. (Source: WPD Twitter)

A Wilmington teen that had been missing since Friday night has been located.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted late Sunday night that Nyla Burnett, 14, has returned home and is safe.

Nyla had last been seen Friday night near the 500 block of Estate Dr. around 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.