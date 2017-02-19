Fayetteville driver dies after being shot, hitting house with vehicle, police say

The home that was hit sustained little damage. (Source: Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)

A driver died Sunday after he was shot and then hit a home with his vehicle in Fayetteville on Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:10 p.m. at a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The man who was driving had suffered a gunshot wound and drove over Strickland Bridge Road from Applecross Avenue and hit the front of a house, police said.

No one was at the home at the time. The man’s gunshot wound was not discovered until he arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

The driver, Rakeem McGoogan, 26, of the 7800 block of Ladonia Drive in Fayetteville was in critical condition, but died Sunday, police said.

There was apparently no damage to the house that was hit, according to photos from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).