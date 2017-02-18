Wilmington K9 unit patrol car crashes into trees

A K9 unit patrol car collided with a civilian car Saturday evening.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch the accident happened on South College Road and Bragg Drive around 7:30 p.m.

A man was driving the car in the left lane on South College Road. He tried to turn onto Bragg Drive and pulled out in front of the WPD K9 unit patrol car. The officer tried to swerve to avoid the crash but couldn't in time.

When the cars collided, the impact sent the WPD SUV off the road.

The man driving the car was cited with failure to yield right of way.

There were no injuries.

