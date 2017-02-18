Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car

A person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Saturday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the accident happened near the 200 block of South 16th Street.

Dispatch said the driver in the car hit the person riding the bicycle.

The person riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

