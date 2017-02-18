Casey Golden leads Diamond Hawks past VMI 4-3

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Casey Golden homered and Austin Warren tossed three innings of one-hit, shutout relief as 24th-ranked UNCW edged VMI, 4-3, on Saturday of the Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks improved to 2-0 with the home win while the Keydets dropped to 1-1 on the young season.

With the game tied at three in the eighth inning, UNCW took the lead on a two-out error allowing Brian Mims, who walked with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch, to score the winning run.

Warren (1-0) earned the win, holding VMI to a hit and a walk during his stint. Clark Cota picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

Jack Gomersall (0-1) took the loss despite holding the Seahawks hitless over two innings of work.

UNCW was held to just two hits with Robbie Thorburn joining Golden in the hit column. Golden homered for the second time in as many games with a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

Matt Dunleavy and Mike Pita collected two hits apiece for VMI. Tyler Tharp belted his second homer of the season in the fifth.

How it happened: With Mims on second base and two out in the bottom of the eighth, Nick Feight hit a ground ball to shortstop where it was misplayed and Mims trotted home with the eventual game-winning run.

Inside the Box Score: UNCW (0-4) and VMI (1-10) combined to go 1-14 with RISP ... The Seahawks landed one hitter on base to open an inning ... UNCW left just two runners on base.

Notes: Robbie Thorburn extended his hitting streak to 13 games dating back to last season ... Cota made his UNCW debut on the mound ... UNCW starter Josh Roberson struck out six, one short of tying his career high, in five innings of work ... UNCW leads the all-time series, 2-0.