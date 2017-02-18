Woman found dead in Southport retention pond identified

Police say Karen Matchunis was found dead in this pond behind her home Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

A woman was found dead in a retention pond in Southport Saturday morning.

According to the Southport Police Department, the body was found in a retention pond by the GoGas gas station near Robert Ruark Dr.

The woman has been identified as Karen Matchunis, 54.

Police said Matchunis went missing on Friday.

Neighbors who live on the street that backs up to the retention pond said police went door to door asking neighbors about the missing woman Saturday.

“My husband came and said the police were at the door. So we came out, and you know they told us she had been found in the pond,” said Matchunis' Jan Evan.

Evans said Matchunis lived in a house that backed up to the retention pond. The home is located in the Southport Way neighborhood.

Matchunis' boyfriend of 10 months, Paul Henkens, said they had just moved from Raleigh to their new home in Southport three weeks ago.

Henkens said he fell asleep Friday night around 9 p.m., the same time the Karen went out for a walk. He said she typically goes out for a walk every night.

Saturday morning around 10 a.m. when the Henkens woke up, he noticed his girlfriend had not returned home. That is when he called the police to report her missing. When police came out to look for Matchunis, they found her body in the retention pond behind the home. The pond is about six to eight feet deep.

Evans said she didn't see or hear anything and doesn't know what could have happened to Matchunis.

”I couldn’t hazard to guess," said Evans. "There’s no light out here at night at all, so who knows.”

Autopsy and toxicology reports are being conducted to determine the cause of death. He said it will be 90 days before the results are back. Southport Police Chief says this is an isolated incident.

"I do not expect foul play, Southport is still a safe community and everyone should go about their normal and daily operations," Smith said.

Evans hopes that Matchunis didn't suffer at the time of her death.

“I’m just very, very sad for her and her family," Evans said. "It’s a real shame. I'm just hoping it was a freak accident and she wasn’t in a lot of distress.”

