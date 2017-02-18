Cape Fear Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes

The Cape Fear Heart Ball was held Saturday evening at the Wilmington Convention Center in Downtown.

This was the 18th year for the event, and the theme was a "Sea of Hearts."

Guests enjoyed an exciting gourmet dinner, live auction and musical entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The fundraiser is part of an effort to end heart attacks and stokes.

"Our main mission is to raise awareness and support defeating heart disease and stroke," said event organizer Ashley Miller. "It's one of the largest fundraisers that we have that support our mission of research."

The event raised over $165,000 in 2016, and organizers hope to raise even more this year.

"The funds that we raise go into our mission of eliminating heart disease and stroke, so most of it, 80 percent goes into out research," said Miller. "We are very lucky here in North Carolina that we do about $14,000,000 of research a year."

