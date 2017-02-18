USS North Carolina holds 'Battleship 101'

The USS North Carolina held an open house called "Battleship 101" on Saturday.

Attendees were able to try on helmets, raise signal flags, use semaphore flags, tap out their name using Morse code, and type on vintage typewriters.

Around 40 volunteers were stationed around the ship to answer questions and engage with visitors.

John Pennington has volunteered at the battleship for four years. He hopes younger generations will learn more about the history behind the ship

"So many of our young people have no idea what it was like back then," Pennington said. "For instance, the crew for this ship was about 2,300 people. Man power was so much more valuable then than it is now."

Pennington also said he feels honored to tell the story of one of the greatest generations of Americans.

"It was just a different world, and this is what created a lot of the strong willed men that followed up after the war and helped with our industry and farming," Pennington said.

The USS North Carolina plans to hold several more "Battleship 101" days throughout the year.

