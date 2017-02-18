Carolina Beach Fire Department holds live burn training

The Carolina Beach Fire Department held a live burn fire training on Saturday.

The burn took place at 1517 Snapper Lane in Carolina Beach.

Fire Department officials said they acquired the house from someone looking to demolish their home.

According to Chief Allan Griffin, this is the first live burn on the island of Carolina Beach in almost five years.

"It's excellent training to get real fire experience," said Griffin. "They're in a controlled atmosphere, so we control when the fire starts and give the guys an opportunity to get in their and experience real world situations, but not have to do it at the expense of someone's home."

The chief also said the conditions are very close to what firefighters see in a real fire.

"It's actually just like the real fire," Griffin said. "It's obviously, when we light the hay and pallets and stuff on fire, you get a lot of the same effects that you get during an actual working fire. The guys have to practice getting low, getting through the smoke, getting back to the fire and then putting the fire out."

A group of Carolina Beach residents gathered to watch the training, something that Chief Griffin said he appreciates.

"We owe it to the citizens and residents of Carolina Beach to be the best that we can be," Griffin said.

