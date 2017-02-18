Two stabbed near ECU campus

Two victims were reportedly stabbed right outside the East Carolina University campus early Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to WITN, the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. near 5th and Holly St. in Greenville.

Two males were reportedly visiting friends in the area and were alerted by a neighbor about a suspect that had broken into their vehicle.

The victims ran after the suspect to try to stop him.

WITN says after a struggle, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the two victims.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. One had minor injuries and one had more serious injuries.

Both victims are expected to recover.

WITN said the suspect was able to run before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5'10" in his mid 30's, has a scraggly beard and is dressed in all black carrying a black back pack. He was last seen in Greenville running east on 5th St.

Officers are asking anyone with information should contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

