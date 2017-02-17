Slow start too much for UNCW against James Madison

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele scored 19 points and added five assists, but it was not enough as defending Colonial Athletic Association champion James Madison held off a second half surge by UNCW to earn a 70-59 victory over the Seahawks at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.



The Dukes, who extended their win streak to seven straight games, upped their record to 19-6 on the season and remain tied with Elon for first place in the CAA standings with a 12-2 league mark. Meanwhile, the Seahawks dropped to 9-16 overall and are tied with Towson for eighth place in the league’s standings with a 4-10 mark in league play.



Steele, who led UNCW in scoring for the 10th time this season, came off the bench to make 8-of-16 field goal attempts, including a 2-for-4 effort from three-point range. In addition to her game-high five assists, the Birmingham, Ala., product tallied four steals to match her career high.



Redshirt junior forward Jenny DeGraaf added nine points for the Seahawks while junior guard Diamond Willis contributed seven points with three rebounds.

The Dukes were led by redshirt senior guard Precious Hall, who netted a game-high 29 points after making 8-of-20 field goal attempts in addition to shooting 9-for-14 from the free throw line. Sophomore guard Aneah Young nearly recorded a double-double after scoring nine points with a career-high 11 rebounds.

Key Moment: James Madison, which never trailed in the contest, opened the game on a 13-0 run and built a 40-22 advantage at the intermission. UNCW closed the margin to within eight points three times in the fourth quarter, but was unable to get any closer.



Game Notes: James Madison has defeated UNCW 14 straight times and now holds a 60-9 advantage in the all-time series … Steele posted her sixth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games, giving her 13 games with 10 or more points this season … Redshirt junior forward Janeá Williams led UNCW with a season-high eight rebounds … The Seahawks scored a season-high 42 points off the bench … UNCW shot 11-for-18 from the field in the third quarter and outscored James Madison, 25-17, in the period … James Madison outrebounded UNCW, 41-35, including a 13-12 edge on the offensive glass … Hall has scored in double figures in all 25 games this season for James Madison … Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry made the 50th start of her college career … Senior guard Amber Reeves moved into sole possession of sixth place on the Seahawks’ all-time games played list by making the 117th appearance of her college career.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW closes out its weekend homestand on Sunday, Feb. 19, by welcoming Hofstra to Trask Coliseum for a CAA contest at noon.

- UNCWSports.com -