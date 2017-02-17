Diamond Hawks win opener 12-8 over George Mason

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Behind an 18-hit attack and back-to-back home runs from Mason Berne and Casey Golden, nationally-ranked UNCW opened the 2017 season with a 12-8 win over George Mason on Friday at Brooks Field.

With the win, UNCW ran its opening-day winning streak to nine.

Golden, Brian Mims and Nick Feight each had three hits on the game as UNCW jumped to a 9-4 lead it would not relinquish. Six Seahawks had multiple hits in the game. Kennard McDowell led the Seahawks with three runs batted in while Mims, Berne and Terence Connelly knocked in two apiece.

Starter Alex Royalty (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four runs, three earned, over five innings. Austin Magestro earned the save after retiring eight of the 10 batters he faced.

Michael Smith and Tyler Nelin collected two hits apiece while Nelin, who finished with three runs batted in, belted a two-run double in a four-run GMU seventh that narrowed the deficit to 9-8.

Tyler Zombro (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, in four innings.

How it happened: The Seahawks sent nine hitters to the plate in a four-run fifth inning to take a 9-4 lead. McDowell supplied a two-run single to power the frame while Connelly and Mims contributed a RBI triple and RBI single, respectively.

Inside the Box Score: Both staffs allowed just a pair of two-out hits ... Mason landed its leadoff hitter on base in seven innings, UNCW just three ... The Seahawks scored a runner from third with less than two outs on six occasions ... UNCW totaled 10 hits with runners on base while GMU had four.

Notes: Robbie Thorburn extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fifth-inning single while Mims pushed his streak to eight in the first inning with a single ... Connelly collected his fourth career triple in the big fifth inning ... McDowell worked a 13-pitch at bat before doubling in the fourth inning.

Up next: The Seahawks host VMI, an 11-5 winner over Appalachian State earlier in the day, at 2 p.m.