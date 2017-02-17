US Marshals arrest armed robbery suspect at Carolina Beach construction site

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, "That's unfortunately what can happen."
