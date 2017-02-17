US Marshals arrest armed robbery suspect at Carolina Beach construction site

The US Marshals arrested an armed robbery suspect in Carolina Beach Thursday evening.

According to officials, Emery Tejada-Wandique, 33, a citizen of Honduras, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. at a construction site near the intersection of South Carolina Avenue and South Lake Park Boulevard.

Tejada-Wandique was wanted by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office in Georgia for armed robbery and firearms charges in connection with a home invasion earlier this month.

He also faces charges of illegal re-entry into the United States.

