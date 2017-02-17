FOUND: Missing Columbus Co. teens located, returned home safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FOUND: Missing Columbus Co. teens located, returned home safe

William Jones (left) and James Jones (right) (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office) William Jones (left) and James Jones (right) (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Two Whiteville teens missing since Monday afternoon have been found.

According to Michele Tatum, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, William Indiana Jones, 16, and James Dean Jones, 15, were located Friday and returned to their family safe and unharmed.

The boys were reported missing after they disappeared while walking their puppies near their home on Pinewood Lane around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly