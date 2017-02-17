Weigh in on proposal to close Sutton Plant coal ash pond

There will be a public meeting for feedback on the draft closure plan of the New Hanover County Sutton Plant coal ash pond on Mar. 14. (Source: WECT)

The public can weigh in on the proposed draft closure plan for the Sutton Steam Plant coal ash pond in New Hanover County.

Duke Energy was required by the NC Coal Ash Management Act to submit a plan by Dec. 31, 2016. It is currently under review by department staff.

The public can provide feedback on the plan. All comments received by Apr. 5, 2017 will be considered in determining whether the state will approve it.

Written comments can be sent to:

NC Division of Water Resources

Attn: Debra Watts

1636 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1636

You can also email comments to suttoncomments@ncdenr.gov.

There will be a public meeting to receive feedback on the plan on Mar. 14 at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. It starts at 6 p.m. in Room 170. Speaker registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to read the draft closure plan.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.