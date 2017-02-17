Community meeting set for proposed housing near the Battleship

The USS North Carolina could be getting some new neighbors. (Source: WECT)

Interested parties will have a chance to see plans and hear details of a proposed new housing development right next to the USS North Carolina.

The plans up for discussion include a 15 lot single family development on fourteen acres off of Battleship Road facing the Cape Fear River. Much of that area is covered by wetlands, but developers hope to use the available land for homes. The property is owned by Holdings of TCM, Inc.

The property will need to be rezoned. A community information meeting is scheduled February 28th at 4:30pm at First Floor Conference Room, located at 221 North Front Street.

