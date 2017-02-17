C-SPAN to showcase Wilmington history

C-SPAN will be in Wilmington Tuesday to highlight the history and non-fiction literary life of the city on the cable network's non-fiction book channel BookTV (C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (C-SPAN3). (Source: WECT)

Producers will visit various literary and historical sites, interview local historians, non-fiction authors and conduct educational and community outreach.

The segments recorded in Wilmington during the week of Feb. 19-23 will air on BookTV and American History TV throughout C-SPAN's special Wilmington weekend, March 18-19.

