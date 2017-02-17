Man admits to molesting two young girls

Johnnie Ray Carlton, 50 of Maple Hill, pleaded guilty Friday in Pender County Superior Court to one count of first degree statutory sex offense. (Source: DA's Office)

Carlton admitted to molesting two girls under the age of 10.

He was sentenced to 221-326 months in prison and will be placed on post-release supervision for 60 months after he is released. Additionally, he must register as a sex offender and will have to wear a monitor for life.

