Open houses scheduled to discuss rail realignment

The Mayor's Task Force for Rail Realignment will hold a pair of public open houses next week to discuss and receive the community's input as part of a feasibility study. (Source: Port of Wilmington NC)

Those interested are asked to stop by one of the two meetings:

Monday, Feb. 20, Leland Town Hall, 102 Town Hall Drive

Wednesday, Feb. 22, Wilmington City Hall, 102 South Third St.

The meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a drop-in format.

The study will look at the impacts of the project, including safety issues of the current alignment, economic benefits of realigning the track across the Cape Fear River more directly to the Port of Wilmington, as well as financing and environmental effects.

In August 2015, Glenn Harbeck, Wilmington's director of planning, development and transportation, told the City Council that moving the rail line would ease traffic congestion and would improve access by freight trains directly to Wilmington's port.

Mayor Bill Saffo appointed the task force, which is led by former city council member Laura Padgett.

More information about the possible realignment can be found here.

