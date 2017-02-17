City council approves contributing $50K for marketing initiative tied to golf tournament

The tournament will be held the first week of May at the Eagle Point Golf Club, and is expected to pump at least $40 million into the local economy. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to contribute $50,000 over two years for a marketing plan tied to the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Chamber hopes to capitalize on the rare marketing opportunity presented by the tournament being held in the Port City this year, and anticipates a need to raise more than $225,000 for its initiative that they expect to last several years.

An ask of $75,000 was recently approved by New Hanover County commissioners, which will be split with $25,000 for this year and $50,000 for 2018.

Cape Fear Future, which is an initiative of the Chamber, has already committed $100,000 to the marketing campaign.

The city will transfer the first installment of $25,000 this year, and the second payment of $25,000 would be given in 2018.

The money will allow for the Chamber to advertise in several national publications and have a presence at national conferences. The Chamber is also planning a digital advertising campaign.

The tournament will be held the first week of May at the Eagle Point Golf Club, and is expected to pump at least $40 million into the local economy.

