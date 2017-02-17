City council approves contributing $50K for marketing initiative tied to golf tournament

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
