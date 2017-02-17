Third man arrested in fraudulent prescription scheme

A third man has been arrested in connection to a scheme to use fraudulent prescriptions at several Wilmington pharmacies last year.

James Dean Vaughn, 41, has been charged with:

three counts of attempting to obtain a controlled substance through forgery/fraud

obtaining a controlled substance through forgery/fraud

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin

four counts of conspiring to traffic opium/heroin

John Thomas Williams and James Edison Chandler previously were charged in the case.

Arrest warrants from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office state Thomas used a fraudulent prescription provided by Vaughan at Cape Fear Pharmacy and Compounding on S. College Road to obtain 120 tablets of Roxicodone on Feb. 3, 2016.

According to Cathryn Lindsay with the Wilmington Police Department, the suspects attempted to use fraudulent prescriptions for Roxicodone at King's Pharmacy and a Walgreens in Wilmington in February 2016. Employees at the pharmacies alerted law enforcement to suspicious looking prescriptions.

