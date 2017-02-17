Smooth flight turns bumpy in UNCW comedy

The UNCW Department of Theatre performs a French farce as its latest production. Marc Camoletti’s Boeing Boeing, translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans, runs for two weekends on campus.

It’s the 1960s in Paris, and bachelor Bernard thinks he has it made. He’s engaged to three different airline stewardesses who don’t know about each other.

Things get bumpy when the ladies are all booked to be in town on the same weekend. Bernard now has to juggle time with Gloria from America, Gabriella from Italy and Gretchen from Germany.

Boeing Boeing

Feb. 16-18, 23-25

8 p.m.

Feb. 19, 26

2 p.m.

UNCW Cultural Arts Building

For tickets, call (910) 962-3500 or click here: http://bit.ly/2l2ebX9

