Gov. Cooper releases nominations for DOT board, 2 from NHC

Two of ten people Governor Roy Cooper nominated to serve on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board are from New Hanover County.

The Transportation Board represents statewide transportation needs and oversees the North Carolina Highway Trust Fund, an account created by the North Carolina General Assembly to fund new road construction efforts.

Former state representative Danny McComas and NC Wildlife Resources Commissioner Landon Zimmer were among the nominees.

McComas served in the NC General Assembly from 1994 to 2012, representing House District 13. He also previously served as chair of the NC Ports Authority. He will join the Transportation Board as an at-large member representing state ports and aviation.

Zimmer is a partner at the law firm of Zimmer and Zimmer, LLP., Attorneys at Law and is also a member of various professional, civic and social organizations. He will represent the 3rd Division.

McComas and Zimmer join the following North Carolinian nominees:

Michael S. Fox of Guilford County

Grady Hunt of Robeson County

Valerie D. Jordan of Wake County

Anthony T. Lathrop of Mecklenburg County

John R. Pope of Catawba County

Nina Szlosberg-Landis of Wake County

Cullie S. Tarleton of Watauga County

R. Michael Wells, Sr. (Forsyth County)

“These talented new members bring years of experience and commitment to public service to North Carolina’s Transportation Board,” Cooper said. “I look forward to working with them to make important improvements to our state’s transportation system."



The names of the nominees have been provided to the General Assembly for a thirty-day comment period. DOT Board members are appointed to four-year terms. The new Board is scheduled to meet on March 9, 2017.

