NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Brunswick County

NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Brunswick County

NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Brunswick County

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Wednesday's storms toppled numerous trees in Brunswick County (Source: WECT) Wednesday's storms toppled numerous trees in Brunswick County (Source: WECT)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.

NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff said the EF-1 tornado had winds of 90 mph and traveled along Etheridge Road near Longwood in western Brunswick County. The tornado was on the ground from 11:53-11:58 a.m. Wednesday. It had a path length of a little bit over 3 miles and had a maximum width of 60 yards. Thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities. 

The finding comes less than 24 hours after surveyors confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Horry County, SC.

Wednesday's storms also brought heavy rain, lightning, and strong straight-line winds to other portions of Brunswick County and the Cape Fear Region.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

